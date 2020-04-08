BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Negros Occidental extended the timeframe of its lockdown measures until the end of the month, April 30, to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson signed the new executive order on Wednesday, April 8, based on the recommendation of the Provincial Health Office.

The provisions of an earlier executive order that placed the entire province under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) remain "in full force and effect," Lacson said.

The validity of the ECQ passes is also extended until April 30, as well as orders to use face masks when going out of the house.

The 16-day quarantine was supposed to end on April 14.

Bacolod City, which is not under the jurisdiction of the province, has not announced as of this posting if it will follow the new timeline of the provincial government.

Bacolod City has seven confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, the provincial government also announced that a total of 108 persons under investigation (PUIs) for Covid-19 tested negative for the virus.

Among these cases are the first Covid-19 patient in E.B. Magalona town and the 8 people, including 5 family members, who came in close contact with the patient.

The 27 healthcare workers at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City also tested negative. – Rappler.com