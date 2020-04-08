Cagayan de Oro City – All 3 confirmed coronavirus cases confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) in Cagayan de Oro have fully recovered.

Jose Chan, the chief of hospital, said they are expecting their laboratory tests to show they're now negative for coronavirus.

NMMC is Northern Mindanao’s biggest public hospital. It is the referral hospital for Covid-19 patients in the region.

The 3 patients are residents of Cagayn De Oro, Iligan City, and Tubod town in Lanao del Norte.

The entire regoin as 6 confirmed coronavirus cases, including one death, based on a Department of Health bulletin.

No new cases have been reported for a while in the region but there are scores of persons under investigation (PUIs) for the disease, including 62 people who are currently admitted in different hospitals.

At least 8 PUIs have died before getting tested or before seeing their results.

Chan thanked individuals, private organizations and government offices such as the Department of Science and Technology and the Philippine Army 4th Division for responding to the hospital's earlier requests for personal protective equipment.

Chan said the hospital has to be ready to admit more cases if the situation gets worse.

Cagayan de Oro city has ordered barangay health officials to conduct house-to-house survey of up to 160,000 households to check from symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease. Anyone who will exhibit symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and acute respiratory illnesses (ARI) will be isolated.

The NMMC now has 53 ventilators following the arrival of several units the hospital purchased and more units it borrowed from other hospitals.

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno also turned over P2 million to NMMC.

“This is for the incentives for the medical frontline workers and we should thank them health workers who serve the people in the face of the threat of the Covid-19,” Moreno said. – Rappler.com