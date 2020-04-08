MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad infected with coronavirus climbed to nearly 600 as of Wednesday, April 8.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 25 more Filipinos abroad who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 594.

The DFA also recorded 3 new deaths in the Americas and Europe.

Of the 594 infected, 362 are still being treated while 164 have recovered. The confirmed cases include 68 deaths, majority of which were recorded in the Americas.

Cases were spread across 37 countries.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 225

Undergoing treatment: 93

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 131

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 199

Undergoing treatment: 162

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 10

Deaths: 27

Middle East

11 countries included

Total: 62

Undergoing treatment: 57

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 3

Americas

3 countries included

Total: 108

Undergoing treatment: 50

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 21

Deaths: 37

Of the 594 cases, 285 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 3,870 coronavirus cases, with 182 deaths and 96 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 80,000, while at least 1.3 million have been infected in over 192 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com