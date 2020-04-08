PAMPANGA, Philippines – The provincial government of Aurora has required residents to wear face masks and observe physical distancing rules when they're outside their residences.

Acting Governor Christian Noveras signed on Monday, April 6, Ordinance No. 320 or the “Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks and Strict Social and Physical Distancing Ordinance." The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved it on April 3.

The ordinance sets penalties for residents who violate the additional measures put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

First offense – compulsory community service and forced attendance in a 3-hour COVID-19 lecture

Second offense – one week home detention

Third offense – up to a month of home detention

Repeat offenders – residents who record up to 3 instances of violating the ordinance – "shall be strictly prohibited and monitored from leaving his or her place of residence during the duration of the enhanced community quarantine" except in cases of medical emergency imminent danger.

Provincial government officials said residents may buy masks from pharmacies or make their own from handkerchiefs. Health workers are required to use masks approved by the Department of Health.

Residents are also required to keep a one-meter distance from other people.

“Physical contact such as but not limited to hand shaking, kissing, and hugging are prohibited,” the ordinance said.

The provincial government also directed commercial establishments to put a copy of the ordinance on display inside their premises and deny entry to customers who do not follow the rules.

Establishments that fail to comply with the ordinance will be fined up to P2,500 and face possible suspension of their business permit for up to 3 months. – Rappler.com