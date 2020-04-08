MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order (EO) that establishes a social benefits program for military and uniformed personnel who were wounded or killed in action.

EO 110, signed on Tuesday, April 7, and released to media on Wednesday, April 8, laid out guidelines for a program to provide "speedy, sustainable, and rationalized" social benefits and assistance to soldiers, police, and their support units if wounded or killed in legitimate operations.

The benefits extend to victims' qualified beneficiaries.

Aside from soldiers and police, uniformed personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Coast Guard, as well as members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and CAFGu Active Auxiliary are also covered by the order.

The order cited the need to "enhance and rationalize" existing benefits given to police, military, and their support units through a comprehensive social benefits program "in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the pursuit of just and lasting peace."

Among the benefits included in the program are the following:

Special financial assistance - lump sum

Social welfare assistance - enrollment in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, monthly rice subsidy of 20 kilos or its cash equivalent based on market price

Health and medical care assistance - payment of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation Premiums and medical assistance for hospitalization, maintenance medicine from the Department of Health

Scholarship assistance - for a maximum of two children or other qualified beneficiaries, provided they are not covered by existing government scholarship programs

Shelter assistance - a housing unit in existing military or police housing sites or construction of a housing unit in land owned by beneficiaries, or financial assistance for the repair of an existing home in coordination with the National Housing Authority

Employment assistance - "reasonable assistance" to be facilitated by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) or the Department of National Defense (DND)

The order also directs the DND and the DILG to lead the implementation of the social benefits program. It also orders the creation of regional working groups that will assist national government agencies in delivering aid.

Read the EO here:

– Rappler.com