MANILA, Philippines – The holiest days of Holy Week begin on Maundy Thursday, April 9, when Catholics remember the Last Supper of Jesus before his crucifixion and death.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, better known as Bishop Ambo, leads the observance of Holy Thursday with a live online Mass at 5 pm. David is also vice president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The Mass is livestreamed as the island group of Luzon and other parts of the Philippines remain on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bookmark this page to watch the Holy Thursday Mass at 5 pm. – Rappler.com