MANILA, Philippines – The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday, April 8, warned the public against the use of drugs and vaccines with unproven claims for treatment of the coronavirus disease.

"Currently there are no registered drugs or vaccines that are licensed specifically for use in COVID-19 treatment or prevention," the FDA said.

The FDA added: "There are no ongoing clinical trials to investigate the safety and efficacy of new and existing drugs such as anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and ant-malarial agents in the treatment of COVID-19 patients."

According to FDA, they informed vendors and manufacturers of unlicensed products such as PRODEX B and the Fabunan Antiviral Injections that they need to register their products with the agency.

"Until such products are proven safe and effective for use in the treatment oof COVID-19 they cannot be dispensed to the public nor therapeutic claims van be made," the FDA added.

The FDA earlier warned the public against buying home test kits for the coronavirus sold online.

“Gusto lang naming ipaalam sa publiko na sa ngayon, wala pang registered na testing kit para dito sa COVID-19. So kung anumang binebenta diyan, nakikita nilang mga advertisement, o makikita nila online, ito pong mga produktong ito unregistered,” said Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, FDA officer-in-charge.



(We just want to let the public to know that for now, there are no registered testing kits here for COVID-19. So if you see anything being sold out there, any advertisements, or any posts online, these products are unregistered.)

The Philippines is now part of the solidarity trial of the World Health Organization, which aims to find a cure for the coronavirus disease.

The FDA said it will continue its mandate to ensure the "safety and efficacy of products to protect public health."

As of Wednesday, the Philippines had 3,870 cases of coronavirus, with 182 deaths and 96 recoveries.– Rappler.com