DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Forty confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered in Davao region as of Thursday, April 9, a welcome development in the region that saw a sudden explosion of cases in recent weeks.

Ten recovered in the past week alone although two new cases were reported in the same period, said Department of Health Region 11 director Annabelle Yumang.

The total number of positive cases in the region was down to 86 as of Thursday, said Yumang.

Among those who recovered is a 38-year-old resident of Digos City in Davao Del Sur, who attended the now notorious cockfight derby that was linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases throughout Mindanao.

The patient was released on April 1, according to Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas.

All confirmed cases in Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro have recovered, bringing these provinces to zero active cases as of Thursday.

Davao City recorded the highest number of residents infected with coronavirus with 69 total cases including 13 deaths. Nearly half or 34 of these cases have recovered, Yumang said.

The city's death toll from coronavirus inceased to 13 on Thursday with one new death reported. Most of them were linked to the cockfight derby held at the Matina Gallera in March. Organizers didn't cancel the event despite growing coronavirus concerns back then.

Bicol, Cagayan de Oro, and others

More areas reported cases of recovery, bringing hope in provinces fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In Cagayan de Oro, three cases confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center have "fully recovered" as of Wednesday, according to the hospital.

In Bicol region, 8 out of 14 confirmed cases have recovered as of Thursday. Three of them recovered just this week after getting medical attention at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Albay. Among them was Bicol's first case or Patient No. 766 in the DOH's national list.

The American national and his partner were also among those who recovered, said Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal.

The region reported a new confirmed case on Thursday. A 66-year-old woman from Albay is the region's 14th confirmed case. It reported one death, a resident of Camarines Sur.

Provinces with zero cases so far

There are provinces and towns that recorded zero cases as of Thursday.

Aurora residents rejoiced late night on Wednesday, April 8, after the provincial government announced that another PUI tested negative for the disease. It remained free from coronavirus as of Thursday, April 9.

He was reportedly the last known PUI in the province. Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, a native of Aurora province who tested positive for the disease, was recorded as Metro Manila case. He has recovered from the disease.

The coastal province in Central Luzon implemented a strict lockdown and barred the entry of residents returning from other areas. They were stranded in an adjacent town and made to complete a 14-day quarantine before they were fetched and brought to their homes.

Four provinces in Bicol region – Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, Masbate and Sorsogon – also have zero case so far. These areas recorded several persons under investigation for the disease (PUIs), however.

In Davao region, the province of Davao Occidental continued to have zero cases but it has 7 PUIs. It also imposed strict lockdown measures. – with reports from Rhaydz Barcia and Jun A. Malig/Rappler