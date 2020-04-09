BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The coronavirus pandemic emptied tourist destinations in Baguio City in Northern Luzon, a traditional Holy Week destination for many Filipinos.

The city was always bursting with tourists at this time, but coronavirus turned the city into a ghost town.

Tourist favorites Burnham Park, Mines View, Wright Park, Botanical Park, and the Baguio Cathedral were empty.

The city recorded a total of 14 coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the disease, but its aggressive quarantine measures appear to be showing effective results this early. There had been no new case reported in the past 10 days. (READ: In Baguio, coronavirus cases name themselves to warn others)

The pandemic also cancelled the 2020 Panagbenga flower festival, a crowd drawer in the month of February.

Baguio is also dubbed the "Summer Capital" of the Philippines due to its cooler temperatures.

– Rappler.com