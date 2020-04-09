MANILA, Philippines – The total number of overseas Filipinos who fell ill with the coronavirus surpassed 600 on Thursday, April 9, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA on Thursday recorded that 13 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 607.

The DFA also recorded 4 new deaths – all in the Americas – and 7 new recoveries.

The new cases were from the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. No new cases were reported in the Middle East.

Of the 607 infected, 364 are still being treated while 171 have recovered. The confirmed cases include 72 deaths, majority of which were recorded in the Americas.

Cases were spread across 38 countries.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 226

Undergoing treatment: 94

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 131

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 205

Undergoing treatment: 167

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 11

Deaths: 27

Middle East

11 countries included

Total: 62

Undergoing treatment: 57

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 3

Americas

4 countries included

Total: 114

Undergoing treatment: 46

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 27

Deaths: 41

Of the 607 cases, 286 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines on Thursday reported 4,076 coronavirus cases, with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll worldwide has reached over 87,000, while at least 1.5 million have been infected in over 192 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, in a Maundy Thursday message, the DFA said it "shares everyone's hope and prayers for safety, protection, and healing as we all battle against #COVID19."

"Combining the power of prayer and action, we commit to continuing our efforts to attend to the needs of our land-based OFWs as well as our seafarers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic around the world," the DFA said. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com