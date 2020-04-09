CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Bukidnon province announced on Thursday, April 9, its first coronavirus case—a man who attended the Araw ng Davao cockfight derby held at the Matina Gallera in Davao City last month.

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 11 had earlier said that 11 of the 12 coronavirus-related deaths in the region were connected to the Davao City derby held from March 6 to 13.

Organizers did not cancel the event despite the growing concerns over a coronavirus outbreak.

Valencia City Mayor Azucena Huerbas said that the COVID-19 patient is a resident of Barangay Lumbayao, Valencia City. COVID-19 is the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Huerbas said that the patient was already classified as a Person Under Investigation (PUI) because he had attended the Davao derby on March 12.

The patient exhibited symptoms related to the disease such as cough, fever and diarrhea.

Huerbas said that the patient’s coronavirus test result arrived on Thursday.

"This result is what we hope not to happen in our city. But this is also what we have been preparing for since the first day of the community quarantine," Huerbas said

Provincial health officer Ricardo Lituanas Reyes of the Bukidnon Provincial Health Office said that the patient is on strict home quarantine.

"His immediate community has been locked down," Reyes said.

Reyes added that extensive contact tracing is underway to ensure that everyone who had close contact with the patient will also be isolated to prevent the further spread of the pathogen in the locality.

Huerbas asked all residents to cooperate with authorities and follow the guidelines for the community quarantine. (READ: Bukidnon locks down its borders)

"I have directed our PNP (Philippine National Police) as well as the Task Force to be more strict with the implementation of our policies. If you are planning to buy food in our markets, we should all be careful, wear a face mask and observe physical distancing," Huerbas said.

Valencia City is currently implementing a 24-hour curfew for minors and senior citizens.

"For your own good, you are directed to stay at home," Huerbas added.

The good news is, 40 COVID-19 cases have recovered in the Davao region as of Thursday. It's a welcome development in the region that saw a sudden explosion of cases in recent weeks.

The regional DOH said that 10 patients recovered in the past week alone although two new cases were reported in the same period.

The total number of positive cases in the region was down to 86 as of Thursday, said Annabelle Yumang, DOH Region 11 director. – Rappler.com

The regional DOH said that 10 patients recovered in the past week alone although two new cases were reported in the same period.

The total number of positive cases in the region was down to 86 as of Thursday, said Annabelle Yumang, DOH Region 11 director. – Rappler.com