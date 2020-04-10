MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week reaches its climax on Good Friday, April 10, when Catholics remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas leads the live online Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 2 pm, Manila time, on Good Friday. The celebration this year is livestreamed, courtesy of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, as Masses remain suspended due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

Villegas, 59, is archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan in Pangasinan. He is also former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Celebration of the Lord's Passion at 2 pm on Good Friday.