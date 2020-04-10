MANILA, Philippines –The Catholic Church turns somber on Good Friday, April 10, when Catholics remember Jesus’ crucifixion and death, made even gloomier this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, now a top Vatican official based in Rome, leads the observance of Good Friday at 9 pm, Manila time.

Rappler is airing the Good Friday service with Tagle courtesy of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, “home in Rome” of diocesan priests from the Philippines.

Tagle, 62, is now prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, one of 9 members of what can be considered the Pope’s Cabinet. He is archbishop emeritus of Manila.

Watch Tagle's live Good Friday service here at 9 pm.