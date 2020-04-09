PASIG CITY, Philippines — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Thursday, April 9, said that the city government will shoulder the cremation of residents who succumb to the coronavirus disease.

Sotto made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page.

Sotto thanked the Evergreen Chapels & Crematory for agreeing to charge the city government with its regular rate for cremation. The crematory is on C. Raymundo Avenue in Pasig City.

The mayor assured residents that the Department of Health (DOH) protocols for cremation will be strictly followed and that the cremation is 100 percent safe.

He said that the city government’s Project Damayan will continue for non- COVID-19 deaths.

“Kung kailangan naman ng sertipikasyon na non-covid, may naka-duty tayong doktor sa mga SuperHealth Center, 24/7,” Sotto said.

(If a certification is need that it is a non-COVID death, doctors are on duty at the SuperHealth Center, 24/7.)

For both concerns, Sotto said, residents can call the Pasig City Public Information Office at 8-643-0000.

As of Wednesday, Pasig City has 147 coronavirus cases with 25 deaths and 31 recoveries. COVID-19 is the disease brought by the novel coronavirus.

It has 193 patients under investigation (PUIs) and 82 persons under investigation (PUMs). – Rappler.com