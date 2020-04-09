MANILA, Philippines — Classes in all levels in public and private schools and other institutions of learning in Baguio City will remain suspended until May 31 as part of the stringent measures being implemented by the city government to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Benjamin Magalong signed Executive Order No. 78 on Wednesday, April 8.

This is the second extension of the suspension of classes imposed by the city government since the coronavirus outbreak.

Classes have been suspended since March 13. They were supposed to resume on March 22 but Magalong extended the suspension until Tuesday, April 14. Classes were supposed to resume on Wednesday, April 15.

EO 78 stated that “upon consultation with concerned government and private agencies, there is an agreement that to maintain the stringent measures to protect our city and our citizenry, the suspension of classes as stated in Executive Order No. 65 (as amended) must be extended further.”

School officials and administrators were directed to coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) “for additional instructions” on guidelines for the culmination of the school year.

Schools are still prohibited to hold culmination or graduation rites, the EO said.

Medical experts have warned against having social gatherings as the virus spreads rapidly.

As of Thursday, April 9, Baguio City has recorded 14 coronavirus cases, with 9 patients recovering from disease and 4 more are still confined in hospitals. One person had died.

It has 13 patients under investigation (PUIs) confined in hospitals; 217 are on home quarantine; 260 others have recovered; and 355 tested negative for the coronavirus.

There are still 484 persons under monitoring (PUMs) and 2,450 have completed their mandatory 14-day isolation period. – Rappler.com