MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Friday, April 10, reported 119 new coronavirus cases in the country, raising the total number of cases to 4,195.

In a 4 pm bulletin, the DOH also announced 18 new deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 221.

Sixteen more patients recovered from the disease, placing the number of recoveries in the country at 140 as of Friday.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 to 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

Meanwhile, a study from the University of the Philippines estimated a peak of COVID-19 cases in the country by the end of April to June, with approximately 140,000 to 550,000 infected in Metro Manila alone. (READ: 'Modified' community quarantine can be explored to flatten COVID-19 curve – study)

The government plans to carry out "massive" coronavirus testing starting April 14, and aims to do 20,000 tests per day by April 27 to stem the spread of the disease.

It had also extended the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, which has the most coronavirus cases, by more than two weeks, or from April 12 to April 30.

The coronavirus death toll has passed 94,000 while at least 1.5 million people worldwide had been infected by the disease. – Rappler.com