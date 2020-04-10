CEBU, Philippines – Baguio City broke its 13-day streak of having no new coronavirus cases on Friday, April 10.

The latest patient is a 46-year old female streetsweeper employed by a barangay, who tested positive on Wednesday, April 8.

Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong said in a statement on Friday that the patient was rapid-tested and that the positive result was released the same day.

According to the city’s public information office, contact tracing is now being conducted.



They said the patient first experienced symptoms on April 3 and had her check-up on April 7.

Baguio had its first positive case on March 23.

There have been at least 13 confirmed cases in the Cordillera Administrative Region so far.

As of April 9, Thursday, 203 people have died in the Philippines from COVID-19, while over 4,000 have been infected by the virus. – Rappler.com