MANILA, Philippines – Joggers in Taguig City's Bonifacio Global City will be arrested, Mayor Lino Cayetano warned residents in a statement.

He said those who are caught violating the ban on outdoor activities will be apprehended.

“Our frontliners are working hard to keep you safe. When you evade the rules of the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), you not only endanger yourselves but others also. You also take time and valuable resources from areas where they are most needed,” he said.

The statement was prompted when videos, photos, and reports of individuals jogging and continuing their outdoor activities were sent to the Taguig City government.

As of this posting, law enforcement has arrested and charged over 15 individuals for violating the mandate, including some foreigners.

As of Friday, April 10, more than 500 have been arrested for various quarantine violations.

“The same measures will be taken for anyone else who violates the guidelines,” Cayetano added.

Cayetano also reminded building managers and security officers that they have an obligation to help implement the quarantine.

“BGC has 30 confirmed COVID-19 infections but I am confident that if [these managers and officers] fully participate in their comprehensive approach in handling the virus, we can contain its spread," Cayetano said. (READ: Where are the coronavirus cases in Metro Manila?)

"We have been doing extensive contact tracing, disinfection, and containment in BGC and the rest of Taguig, but we need citizens to cooperate,” he added.

As of April 9, Thursday, 203 people have died in the Philippines from the novel coronavirus, while over 4,000 have been infected by it.

Luzon has been on lockdown since March 17. The island-wide enhanced community quarantine was supposed to end on April 14, but has been extended to April 30. – Rappler.com