MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday, April 10, confirmed 634 cases of overseas Filipinos with the coronavirus.

In a statement, the DFA said, "To date, the DFA reports a total of 634 confirmed COVID-19 cases among our nationals across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/Africa, of which 27.1% have recovered and 12.5% fatalities recorded."

Of the 634 cases reported, 383 are undergoing treatment while 172 have recovered or have been discharged. There have been 79 deaths.

Cases were spread across 39 countries.

Here's the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 226

Undergoing treatment: 94

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 131

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 210

Undergoing treatment: 169

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 11

Deaths: 30

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 78

Undergoing treatment: 72

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 4

Americas

4 countries included

Total: 120

Undergoing treatment: 48

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 28

Deaths: 44

Of the 634 cases, 290 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines now has 4,195.cases of the coronavirus, after 119 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. There are now 221 deaths.

The coronavirus death toll has passed 94,000 while at least 1.5 million people worldwide had been infected by the disease. – Rappler.com