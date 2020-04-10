MANILA, Philippines – The number of crimes drastically went down since the country implemented lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippine National Police on Friday, April 10, reported a 55% drop in crime volume in the country on March 17 to April 9 compared to February 22 to March 16.

Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield data revealed that from 3,361 crimes recorded in 24 days prior to the lockdown, the number went down to 1,509 nationwide. (READ: Looting, crimes during lockdown? PNP says that's 'fake news')

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the lockdown for Metro Manila on March 15, while he expanded it for the entire Luzon on March 16.

Carnapping incidents drastically went down by 92%, while theft incidents went dowm by 62%. Murder (-41%), homicide (-35%), rape (-54%), and robbery (-58%) incidents also went down.

Luzon registered the lowest dip of crime volume at -62%, while Visayas and Mindanao recorded -51% and -42%, respectively.

While crime has gone down, the PNP reported a massive jump on the number of curfew violators.

From March 17 to April 9, the PNP said some 70,173 people have been warned for curfew violation, 70.6% higher compared to 24 days before the lockdown period. Of the figure, 4,584 were fined.

During the lockdown period, the police said they arrested 673 people for price manipulation and hoarding.

While crime went down in the Philippines, the number of coronavirus cases continued to pile up.

The Department of Health said on Friday that number of coronavirus cases climbed to 4,195. Of which, 221 have died while 140 recovered. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 to 75,000. – Rappler.com