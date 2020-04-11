MANILA, Philippines – The night before Easter Sunday, called the Easter Vigil, is the most special liturgy in the Catholic Church, breaking the darkness of Christ’s death and celebrating his resurrection.

The Easter Vigil also counts as an anticipated Sunday Mass.

Father Jose Ramon “Jett” Villarin, SJ, president of the Ateneo de Manila University, leads the live online Easter Vigil Mass at 8 pm on Saturday, April 11. Rappler is airing the Easter Vigil Mass courtesy of Radyo Katipunan.

Villarin, president of Ateneo since 2011, is an internationally trained physicist. This is Villarin’s last Easter Vigil Mass as Ateneo president.

Bookmark this page to watch the live online Easter Vigil Mass at 8 pm on Saturday. – Rappler.com