MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, April 11, reported 233 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 4,428.

In its daily 4 pm bulletin, the DOH also announced 26 new deaths caused by the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 247.

Seventeen more patients recovered from the disease, with the total number of recoveries in the country at 157 as of Saturday.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the Philippines may reach anywhere between 26,000 to 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

Meanwhile, a study from the University of the Philippines states that COVID-19 cases in the country may peak from the end of April to June, with approximately 140,000 to 550,000 people infected in Metro Manila alone. (READ: 'Modified' community quarantine can be explored to flatten COVID-19 curve – study)

The government plans to begin "massive" coronavirus testing on April 14, and aims to run 20,000 tests per day by April 27 to help arrest the spread of the virus by enabling better contact tracing based on confirmed cases.

The government also extended the “enhanced community quarantine” or lockdown of Luzon – which has the most coronavirus cases in the country – by more than two weeks, or from April 12 to April 30.

The global coronavirus death toll has exceeded 100,000, and at least 1.7 million people worldwide have been infected by the disease. – Rappler.com