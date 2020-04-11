SAMAR, Philippines – Soldiers of the Philippine Army's 63rd Infantry Battalion based in Basey town here and members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) worked together in producing face shields and sanitizing chambers for frontliners in this province who badly need these equipment as they help in the fight to contain the coronavirus.

Levy Ann Lozano, SK Federation President of Basey said in an interview with Rappler, "during this crisis, we feel the need to contribute something to protect our health workers, our frontliners. And this is our way of showing our support to them."

"We will be giving it to our health workers, volunteers, police, army, BFP personnel, to our barangay officials and our youth volunteers as well who help man the checkpoints in our barangays and highways," Lozano said.

"We believe this will reduce their exposure from contamination, " she said.

To date the soldiers and the SK members have finished more than 800 face shields and 10 sanitizing rooms to be distributed to different checkpoint areas of Basey.

The group said it would continue making face shields for the frontliners at the quarantine checkpoints along the highway of Samar.

"We know that our government is doing something but it could take a while reaching us. So through our own little initiative with the youth here in Basey, we could help our frontliners quickly, " said Army Sergeant Brenan Mahayag, assistant civil military officer.

Mahayag urged also his fellow soldiers to stay safe. "They are risking their lives every day for us so we need to help them protect themselves too, " Mahayag said.