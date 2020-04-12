MANILA, Philippines — The Embassy of Canada in the Philippines announced on Sunday, April 12 that at least one more sweeper flight to Canada is scheduled to leave on Friday, April 17 via Philippine Airlines for its citizens and eligible permanent residents stranded in the Philippines after the government imposed a Luzon-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

In advisories posted on its Twitter and Facebook accounts, the Canadian Embassy said that the Tuesday, April 14 flight to Vancouver and Toronto have sold out.

“We’ll have at least one more flight to Canada on April 17 and may mount more if there’s enough demand. Details to come,” the embassy said on its Twitter account, @CanEmbPH.

It added that PAL, the Philippines’ flag carrier, “is working over the weekend through a backlog of hundreds of Canadians.”

The embassy also added an appeal: “Patience please as extra seats are added.”

The embassy also said that those with confirmed tickets on cancelled or future PAL flights to Canada “will be allowed to use the value towards the cost of ticket on dedicated flights.”

“Traveller will pay fare difference. This credit is applicable only to tickets purchased directly from PAL. If you bought tickets from a travel agent, contact your agent for a refund and book a new ticket through the PAL call center,” the embassy said.

Over 4,000 tourists were stranded in the Philippines, unable to leave for their home countries, after President Rodrigo Duterte announced the lockdown on March 16 which was supposed to end on April 12. Government, however, decided to extend it until April 30.

The Philippines is among many nations that have implemented travel restrictions, banning foreigners from entering their countries to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Four months after China announced the first novel coronavirus case in Wuhan on December 31 last year, there were 1.7 million infections recorded globally ahead of Easter Sunday and the death toll from the respiratory disease now called COVID-19 surged to more than 102,000, acccording to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. (READ: U.S. reports highest daily virus toll as billions mark Easter in lockdown)

A third of the world’s population is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. – Rappler.com