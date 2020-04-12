MANILA, Philippines – They may be locked up in their homes, but Catholics still made their presence felt in the traditional rituals on Sunday, April 12, to mark the greatest feast of Christianity: Easter.

Masses remain suspended in Luzon and other parts of the Philippines, but Catholics made a way to participate in Easter Sunday rituals, the same way they did during Holy Week.

In Angeles City, Pampanga, photos of parishioners were taped on church pews inside the Holy Rosary Parish during the Easter Sunday Mass this year.

At the University of the Philippines in Diliman, a drive-by procession was held on campus and in the residential areas to celebrate Easter.

Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday Masses were, of course, also livestreamed for the sake of Catholics under quarantine. (You may watch on Rappler the Easter Vigil Mass led by Ateneo president Father Jett Villarin, SJ, and the Easter Sunday Mass led by Pope Francis.)

Here is how Filipinos celebrated Easter in the time of COVID-19.

– Rappler.com