MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 4,648 on Sunday, April 12.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 220 new cases, from 4,428 on Saturday, April 11.

Deaths due to COVID-19 also went up to 297, increasing by 50 from 247 the previous day. It is the highest one-day death toll reported so far.

Meanwhile, 40 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to 197. This is the highest one-day recovery count to date.

The entire Luzon remains on lockdown to stem the spread of the virus, after President Rodrigo Duterte extended the "enhanced community quarantine" in the island region to April 30.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

A separate study from the University of the Philippines also stated that COVID-19 cases in the country may peak from the end of April to June, with around 140,000 to 550,000 people infected in Metro Manila alone. (READ: 'Modified' community quarantine can be explored to flatten COVID-19 curve – study)

The government said that starting Tuesday, April 14, there will be "massive" testing of people who may have the virus. They aim to run 20,000 tests per day by April 27 to enable better contact tracing based on confirmed cases.

The global coronavirus death toll has exceeded 100,000, and at least 1.7 million people worldwide have been infected. – Rappler.com