MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, April 12, confirmed 3 new novel coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number to 654.

The deaths, meanwhile, remain at 84, as reported on Saturday, April 11.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 382 are undergoing treatment while 188 have already recovered or been discharged.

The cases, the DFA said, can be found across 40 countries – mostly in the Asia Pacific with 226 cases and Europe with 220 cases.

More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 46 deaths as of Sunday.

The Department of Health (DOH) has verified 249 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific (11 countries)

Total: 226

Undergoing treatment: 85

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 140

Death: 1

Europe (13 countries)

Total: 220

Undergoing treatment: 171

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 17

Deaths: 32

Middle East and Africa (12 countries)

Total: 83

Undergoing treatment: 75

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3

Deaths: 5

Americas (4 countries)

Total: 125

Undergoing treatment: 51

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 28

Deaths: 46

The Philippines, as of April 12, has 4,648 cases of the coronavirus with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)