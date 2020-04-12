MANILA, Philippines — Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on Saturday, April 11, gave a scathing warning to his constituents who would insist on holding illegal cockfight or “tupada” while the province and the entire Luzon is under strict community quarantine to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

“Ako po ay mahirap pakiusapan sa mga bagay na ito. Ngayon na panahon ng COVID, na may quarantine, na bawal ang sabong, ay ngayon ninyo pa ako susubukan,” Remulla wrote on his Facebook page.

(It would be difficult to ask me to be considerate about these things. You chose to test my patience now at a time of COVID, now that there is a quarantine, that cockfighting is prohibited.)

Remulla said that he has given “strict instructions” that all those caught engaged in illegal gambling will be subjected to inquest, which means that they will be detained until a judge will be available for their bail hearing. (READ: Supreme Court rules on e-filing extended to April 30)

Those apprehended will be lucky to have a bail hearing by mid-May because they will have to queue after cases that were filed earlier, Remulla said.

Cavite authorities arrested 26 people for illegal cockfighting on Good Friday, April 10. Remulla gave a breakdown in his Facebook post:

Trece Martires City - 6 arrested

Confiscated as evidence: 2 live and 2 dead fighting cocks; 2 pcs of gaff (tari); P1,300 bet money

Maragondon - 6 arrested

Confiscated as evidence: 3 live fighting cocks; 2 pcs of gaff (tari); P5,510 bet money

Tagaytay- 10 arrested

Confiscated as evidence: 3 live fighting cocks; 4 pieces of gaff (tari); P800 bet money

Alfonso - 4 arrested

Confiscated as evidence: 2 live fighting cocks; P1,250 bet money

The governor also dissuaded those who are caught from asking help to get them off the hook.

The apprehended individuals will be detained along with common criminals, Remulla said.

As if this wasn’t enough, Remulla also broke more bad news. Violators will have to endure the following:

"100 to a room, 1 toilet, 50 square meters. Shifting ang pag tulog," he wrote in his Facebook post.



(100 persons to a 50 square meter room with one toilet. Sleeping will be by shifts.)

“Sana po maging silbing leksyon para sa lahat,” Remulla said.

(We hope this will serve as a lesson to everyone.)

Remulla, however, did not mention how a coronavirus cluster infection could be avoided in such a cramped space.

The spike in coronavirus cases in the Davao Region, particularly in Davao City, was traced to a cockfighting derby held in Matina Gallera from March 6 to 13, health authorities have said.

Eleven people who took part in the Matina derby had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the pathogen.

Bulacan cops arrested 21 men on April 6, after raiding two separate cockfighting events in Meycauayan City and Baliwag town.

The national government, as well as local government units, have imposed strict lockdown measures that prevents, among others, social gatherings because the novel coronavirus is easily transmitted from one person to another.

Cavite province has 97 coronavirus cases, from its 19 cities and municipalities as of Friday, April 10. Its latest case involves a 59-year-old resident from Barangay Toclong in Kawit who works as a security guard in a Makati condominium.

The coronavirus has killed 297 people across the country as of Sunday, April 12, the Department of Health (DOH) said. It added that there are 220 new coronavirus infections reported, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,648 cases. (READ: Coronavirus cases in PH rise to 4,648, deaths climb to 297) – Rappler.com