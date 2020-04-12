MANILA, Philippines – A 95-year-old man is among the patients who recently recovered from the coronavirus in Mandaluyong City.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 12, Mayor Menchie Abalos thanked the health workers from the Mandaluyong City Medical Center who treated Cresencio Junio.

"Pag-asa ang ibinigay sa atin ni Lolo Cresencio Junio na isang 95 years old na naka-recover sa COVID-19," she said. "Simbolo ka lolo ng liwanag na nadadanasan natin ngayon."

(Lolo Cresencio, a 95-year-old who recovered from COVID-19, gives us hope. Lolo, you're a symbol of the light that we're experiencing now.)

In a separate video, Junio was met with applause from frontliners and other hospital staff as he was wheeled out of the hospital and into a vehicle that would bring him home.

Junio is one of the 23 recoveries in Mandaluyong City, as of Sunday, April 12. The city has a total of 162 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 17 deaths.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has 4,648 cases of the coronavirus, with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks) – Rappler.com