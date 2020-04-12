MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippine government has repatriated 12,144 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as of Sunday, April 12, as countries all over the world struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest numbers from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) show majority of Filipinos repatriated were seafarers, with the Philippines supplying the largest share of labor on cargo ships across the globe.

Majority of Filipinos who were brought back home were stranded aboard cruise ships and various countries due to travel restrictions in place to quell the spread of COVID-19.

To date, more than 9,000 seafarers have arrived in the Philippines since February.

In a series of repatriations done in the week of April 5 to 12 alone, over 4,700 seafarers returned home. They include:

April 5

322 crew from Costa Diadema and Costa Victoria

April 6

599 crew from cruise ships Carnival Dream, Fantasy, Glory, Panorama, and Vista

April 7

179 from Carnival Conquest, Ecstasy, Fascination, Legend, and Magic

278 from Carnival Horizon, Magic, Ecstasy Conquest, and Sunshine

24 from Scenic Eclipse

58 from Carnival Panorama

April 7 to 8

125 from MS Amadea

April 8

139 from MS Amera

152 from Carnival Liberty, Magic, Sunshine

April 9

439 from Norwegian Joy, Regent Splendor

47 from Norwegian Jewel

April 10

440 from Norwegian Pearl, Sky, and Sun

450 from Carnival Fantasy, Freedom, Glory, Legend, and Valor

275 from MV Aurora and MV Oceania

265 from Norwegian Jewel, MS Albatros, MV Viking Star, Carnival cruises Ecstasy, Horizon, Legend, and Sunrise

16 from Mystic cruises MS World Explorer from Lisbon, Portugal



April 11

246 from Ventura

208 from Norwegian Jade

April 12

290 from Oceania Cruises MS Sirena, Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady, and Norwegian Cruise Line ships Encore and Dawn

208 seafarers from Nautica, Norwegian Jade, and Seven Seas Voyager

The government's coronavirus task force on Sunday urged local government units to allow ships to dock so that more Filipinos stranded on ships can disembark and go back to their families.

Aside from the seafarers, more than 3,000 land-based Filipino workers have returned to the Philippines since early February. In the week of April 6 alone, over 1,000 OFWs arrived back in the country from the following areas:

April 6

23 from Doha, Qatar

April 7

644 from Kuwait



April 8



9 from Osaka, Japan

April 9

303 from Kuwait

April 12

33 from Indonesia

The DFA gave assurances that all returning Filipinos will undergo 14-day quarantines, supervised by the Bureau of Quarantine.

The Department of Labor and Employment earlier announced that regular and documented OFWs, certain undocumented OFWs, and balik-manggagawa or OFWs who cannot return to their host country because of the Philippines' ongoing lockdown will be eligible to receive P10,000 in government assistance.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 4,648 cases of the coronavirus, with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries.

The global death toll due to the virus has exceeded 109,000, while over 1.7 million people have been infected in more than 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com