CEBU CITY, Philippines – Entry to private and public beaches in Cebu province is prohibited temporarily to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, April 11, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed Executive Order (EO) 511, which bans "persons swimming in beaches and other bodies of water, including the gathering of persons therein...in order [to] further prevent the spread of COVID-19." (READ: Cebu's new coronavirus case quashes hopes of containment)

The ban was imposed a day before Easter, when beaches are usually packed with locals and tourists alike.

Garcia also ordered province police chief Director Colonel Roderick Mariano to strictly impose the order. Violators of the EO face a P5,000 fee, one year imprisonment, or both.

As of Friday, April 10, there were 29 reported coronavirus cases in Cebu province.

Overall, the Philippines has so far confirmed 4,648 cases of the coronavirus, with 297 deaths, and 197 recoveries. – Rappler.com