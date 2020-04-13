CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Governor Jose Maria Zubiri placed the entire province of Bukidnon under lockdown starting Monday, April 13, to end two weeks later on April 26.

The decision came after the province's first case of the novel coronavirus, a male from Lumbayao, Valencia City, was confirmed on April 9.

Zubiri's Executive Order (EO) 20 bars Bukidnon residents and non-residents from entering the province, and imposes a strict home quarantine for all residents currently within the province.

Mayors and barangay captains are ordered to enforce the measure, and personnel from the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines will also have a heightened presence in the area to ensure implementation.

Essential establishments and businesses shall remain open, but are required to enact safety precautions.

"There is only one quarantine pass per household, and only the [person named on the pass can] go out to secure food and other essentials," Zubiri said.

Government employees reporting to work, meanwhile, may present their office IDs.

Only health care workers responding to emergency situations will be allowed entry into the province subject to quarantine inspection.

Violators will be subjected to criminal, civil, and/or administrative sanctions.

"Likewise, spreading of fake news and such other acts that will undermine the health and security of the public will be dealt with in accordance with the full extent of the law," Zubiri warned.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 4,648 cases of the coronavirus, with 297 deaths, and 197 recoveries. – Rappler.com