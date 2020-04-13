MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo's office and the partners of its anti-poverty program Angat Buhay have opened a total of 13 dormitories in Metro Manila and parts of the Luzon and the Visayas that frontliners battling the coronavirus pandemic can use for free.

Medical professionals, non-medical frontliners like security guards and janitors, and even volunteers for programs aiming to help contain the spread of COVID-19 can apply for the dormitories. (READ: ‘Not time to keep score’: Robredo focuses on frontliners, not politics)

The free service, however, is on a “first come, first served basis” given the limited number of beds per dorm and the need to implement physical distancing.

There are currently 9 OVP dormitories near various hospitals in Metro Manila:

Dorm 1

Location: Cubao, Quezon City

Hospitals nearby: World Citi Medical Center, Dr Jesus C Delgado Memorial Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Villarosa Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center

Dorm 2

Location: Teachers Village, Quezon City

Hospitals nearby: East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children’s Medical Center

Dorm 3

Location: Roxas Boulevard, Manila

Hospitals nearby: Manila Doctors Hospital, Philippine General Hospital

Dorm 4

Location: Sampaloc, Manila

Hospitals nearby: Mary Chiles Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, UST Hospital, Perpetual Succor Hospital

Dorm 5

Location: UP Village, Quezon City

Hospitals nearby: East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children’s Medical Center

Dorm 6

Location: Diliman, Quezon City

Hospitals nearby: East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute

Dorm 7

Location: Maybunga, Pasig City

Hospitals nearby: Pasig General Hospital, Tricity Medical Center

Dorm 8

Location: Pearl Street, Quezon City

Hospitals nearby: General Malvar Hospital, Fairview General Hospital, Far Eastern University (FEU) – Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation

Dorm 9

Location: Novaliches, Quezon City

Hospitals nearby: Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center, FEU Hospital – Marian Medical Arts Building, Neopolitan General Hospital

The OVP also opened one dorm in each of the following cities and municipality outside Metro Manila:

Baguio City

Legazpi City, Albay

Mariveles, Bataan

Tacloban City, Leyte

Frontliners who wish to get a bed at any of these dorms should send the following details via email at ovpfreedormservice@gmail.com or text the number 0998 591 7408 (Andrea):

Full name

Gender

Contact number

Email address

Current home address

Details of emergency contact (name, contact details, and relation to the dorm applicant)

Civil status

Designation at the hospital, clinic, or organization

Shift schedule

Apart from providing free dorms, Robredo and her team have been assisting frontliners by raising funds to buy personal protective gear and COVID-19 extraction kits, distribute food packs, and operate a free shuttle service for health workers. – Rappler.com