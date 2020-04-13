LIST: OVP’s 13 free dormitories for coronavirus frontliners
MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo's office and the partners of its anti-poverty program Angat Buhay have opened a total of 13 dormitories in Metro Manila and parts of the Luzon and the Visayas that frontliners battling the coronavirus pandemic can use for free.
Medical professionals, non-medical frontliners like security guards and janitors, and even volunteers for programs aiming to help contain the spread of COVID-19 can apply for the dormitories. (READ: ‘Not time to keep score’: Robredo focuses on frontliners, not politics)
The free service, however, is on a “first come, first served basis” given the limited number of beds per dorm and the need to implement physical distancing.
There are currently 9 OVP dormitories near various hospitals in Metro Manila:
Dorm 1
Location: Cubao, Quezon City
Hospitals nearby: World Citi Medical Center, Dr Jesus C Delgado Memorial Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Villarosa Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center
Dorm 2
Location: Teachers Village, Quezon City
Hospitals nearby: East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children’s Medical Center
Dorm 3
Location: Roxas Boulevard, Manila
Hospitals nearby: Manila Doctors Hospital, Philippine General Hospital
Dorm 4
Location: Sampaloc, Manila
Hospitals nearby: Mary Chiles Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, UST Hospital, Perpetual Succor Hospital
Dorm 5
Location: UP Village, Quezon City
Hospitals nearby: East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children’s Medical Center
Dorm 6
Location: Diliman, Quezon City
Hospitals nearby: East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute
Dorm 7
Location: Maybunga, Pasig City
Hospitals nearby: Pasig General Hospital, Tricity Medical Center
Dorm 8
Location: Pearl Street, Quezon City
Hospitals nearby: General Malvar Hospital, Fairview General Hospital, Far Eastern University (FEU) – Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Dorm 9
Location: Novaliches, Quezon City
Hospitals nearby: Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center, FEU Hospital – Marian Medical Arts Building, Neopolitan General Hospital
The OVP also opened one dorm in each of the following cities and municipality outside Metro Manila:
- Baguio City
- Legazpi City, Albay
- Mariveles, Bataan
- Tacloban City, Leyte
Frontliners who wish to get a bed at any of these dorms should send the following details via email at ovpfreedormservice@gmail.com or text the number 0998 591 7408 (Andrea):
- Full name
- Gender
- Contact number
- Email address
- Current home address
- Details of emergency contact (name, contact details, and relation to the dorm applicant)
- Civil status
- Designation at the hospital, clinic, or organization
- Shift schedule
Apart from providing free dorms, Robredo and her team have been assisting frontliners by raising funds to buy personal protective gear and COVID-19 extraction kits, distribute food packs, and operate a free shuttle service for health workers. – Rappler.com