MANILA, Philippines – Former Coast Guard chief Carlos “Chuck” Agustin died on Easter Sunday, April 12, due to cardiac arrest. He was 82.

The retired commodore served as commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard from 1990 to 1993.

Prior to his retirement from the Navy, he served in key staff positions at Camp Aguinaldo, notably as chief of plans. He also became president of the National Defense College of the Philippines.

His daughter Kay posted on Facebook: “It is with extreme sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved papa, Commo. Carlos “Chuck” L. Agustin. He joined our heavenly Father on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 6:21 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Prior to his death, Agustin was head of the Maritime Forum and chair of the Maritime League. Agustin spearheaded the transfer of the Coast Guard to the Department of Transportation and Communications in the 1990s.

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug interviewed Agustin in July 2019 on the West Philippine Sea. Watch it here. – Rappler.com