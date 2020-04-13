MANILA, Philippines – Nine Filipino nurses serving on the front lines of Germany’s hospitals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Monday, April 13.

Philippine Ambassador to Germany Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega gave the update in a Laging Handa briefing, saying of the 9 nurses, 7 were showing mild symptoms while the other two were asymptomatic.

Dizon-De Vega assured the embassy was monitoring the condition of the Filipino nurses closely, with wellness checks carried out daily. It was not clear when they tested positive for the virus.

Germany is among the countries with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe, with over 127,000 people infected as of Monday. The country comes fourth to Italy, Spain, and France.

Despite this, Germany has registered one of the lowest case fatality rates among countries most affected by the outbreak, with 3,022 deaths counted.

The country was among those better equipped for the pandemic compared to other countries, as it has one of the largest hospital bed-to-patient ratios in the world.

Germany earlier flew in 75 Filipino nurses to help care for its coronavirus patients, according to the report of the German Press Agency (DPA).

As of Monday, the Philippines confirmed 4,648 cases of the coronavirus, with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries. Outside the country, the DFA also counted 654 Filipinos overseas infected with the coronavirus, including 84 deaths and 188 recoveries.

The global death tally due to the disease surpassed 112,500 while over 1.8 million have been infected across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com