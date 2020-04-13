MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has 4,932 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 284 new cases on Monday, April 13.

Deaths due to COVID-19 also went up by 18 for a total of 315 fatalities.

Forty-five new patients recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 242.

On Monday morning, the DOH said that the coronavirus pandemic in the country might last until January 2021 if no intervention will be done. (READ: Worst case scenario? Pandemic may last until 2021 if no intervention – DOH)

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

A separate study of the University of the Philippines also said that coronavirus cases in the country may peak from the end of April to June, with around 140,000 to 550,000 people infected in Metro Manila alone. (READ: 'Modified' community quarantine can be explored to flatten COVID-19 curve – study)

Based on the health department's coronavirus tracker, it has tested a total of 33,814 individuals for possible infection as of 4 pm on Sunday, April 12.

The entire Luzon remains on lockdown to stem the spread of the virus, after President Rodrigo Duterte extended the "enhanced community quarantine" in the island region to April 30. – Rappler.com