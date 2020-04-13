MANILA, Philippines – Six more Filipinos overseas tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Monday, April 13.

The new cases bring the total number of Filipinos abroad infected with the disease to 660. Of this number, 384 were still undergoing treatment while 192 have already recovered.

The number of deaths remained at 84, with no new deaths reported since Saturday, April 11.

Cases were seen across 40 countries with Asia and Europe counting the most number of confirmed cases. The highest number of deaths were seen in the Americas.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 230

Undergoing treatment: 87

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 142

Deaths: 1

Europe

13 countries included

Total: 220

Undergoing treatment: 170

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 18

Deaths: 32

Middle East

11 countries included

Total: 83

Undergoing treatment: 75

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3

Deaths: 5

Americas

4 countries included

Total: 127

Undergoing treatment: 52

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 29

Deaths: 46

Of the 660 cases, 297 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines on Monday counted 4,932 coronavirus cases. This included 315 deaths and 242 recoveries.

The global death tally due to the disease surpassed 114,000 while over 1.8 million have been infected across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com

