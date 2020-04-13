MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año has tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

"My result has turned back negative from RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine)," Año said in a text message on Monday, April 13.

Año was informed that he tested positive on March 31 and got himself tested on April 8. It is his first negative test result.

Año is the vice chair of the government's National Task Force in charge of implementing measures to contain the virus, such as lockdowns, checkpoints, and curfews.

He earlier said that he came into contact with at least 4 persons who tested positive for COVID-19. He has been working from home ever since. – Rappler.com