BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A couple from Manila who were stranded in Baguio City during the Luzon-wide lockdown were finally reunited after they both recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Enrico and Jaysay Bactad both learned on March 28 they had COVID-19, the respiratory ailment brought by the coronavirus – but they were confined in two different hospitals.

Enrico was at the Notre Dame de Chartres Hospital while Jaysay was confined at the Saint Louis University (SLU) Hospital. For almost 3 weeks, the couple had to fight the disease separately.

Jaysay, earlier identified as Baguio’s 11th COVID-19 positive case, was discharged at noon on Monday, April 13, in a simple send-off by the SLU Hospital staff after her confirmatory tests turned negative.

She was welcomed by her Enrico, who was discharged last week, and Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

The Bactad couple, both 67 years old, are residents of Las Piñas City. They went up to Baguio last March 15 for Enrique’s medical check-up. The couple stayed at the home of Enrique’s mother.

Jaysay was already running a fever since March 11 and was soon admitted to SLU Hospital. Enrique, on the other hand, had his swab test on March 17. He opted for home quarantine but was admitted to the Notre Dame after running a fever on March 25.

The couple agreed to Magalong’s request to disclose their identities for a more efficient contact tracing. All their contacts in Baguio and Las Piñas were placed under quarantine protocol.

Also discharged from the hospital on Monday morning was health worker Joel Junsay, Baguio's first case to acquire the disease through local transmission. Junsay was also the first to heed Magalong’s call for identity disclosure.

Junsay, who works for the City Health Services Office, was discharged from the Baguio General Hospital.

Eleven COVID-19 patients in Baguio have now recovered and only 3 patients are still confined in hospitals. The city has 13 probable cases. (READ: Suspect, probable, confirmed: DOH uses new categories for coronavirus cases) – Rappler.com