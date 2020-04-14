MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives Defeat COVID-19 Committee (DCC), Sub-committee on Economic Stimulus Package, will have a virtual technical working group (TWG) meeting on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Chairman Rolando Macasaet will be the resource persons.

The meeting will be held as local government units struggle to access the funds from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's emergency subsisdy program, and following President Rodrigo Duterte's pledge in a speech aired late Monday night, April 13, that the government will spend for Filipinos in need.

– Rappler.com