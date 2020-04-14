MANILA, Philippines – The Bangsamoro government turned over P14.1 million to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) to fund local testing for the novel coronavirus disease.

BARMM chief minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim and CRMC Chief of Hospital Helen Yambao signed a memorandum of agreement on Monday, April 13.

The funding was intended for the purchase of medical and laboratory supplies to carry out Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19, training and salaries of contractual laboratory personnel, renovation of the CRMC laboratory, and other operating expenses.

"We are dealing with an enemy that we cannot see with our naked eyes, an enemy that has overwhelmed our healthcare systems worldwide. Through our cooperation, understanding, and strong faith in Allah, we are confident that we will surpass this challenge,” said Ebrahim.

The laboratory will seek accreditation from the Department of Health.

Yambao said local testing in Cotabato City will benefit BARMM and Region 12, allowing local government units to immediately isolate confirmed coronavirus cases.

As of April 13, BARMM recorded 8 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. But Yambao said there are scores of suspected cases who have not been tested and were only advised to go on home quarantine. – Rappler.com