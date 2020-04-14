MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night, April 13, warned hospitals to accept coronavirus patients as well as others who are in need of medical care or run the risk of facing cases.

Duterte made the statement in briefing on the government’s measures on the coronavirus outbreak, citing as an example a patient who was supposedly refused admission by 6 hospitals in Cabanatuan.

“Alam ninyo mali ‘yan. So ‘pag totoo ‘yan, I will really ask the justice department to prosecute you kasi alam ninyo na hindi puwede ‘yan, especially the government hospitals,” Duterte said in a briefing aired close to midnight.

(You know that’s wrong. So if that’s true, I will really ask the justice department to prosecute you because you know that’s not allowed, especially the government hospitals.)

He said hospitals – especially government hospitals – must take in all those who get sick and need immediate medical attention like those who suffered a heart attack or with appendicitis or aneursym.

"My order is [you] must accept admission. You fail on that, I will relieve all of you at the hospital and you can consider yourself suspended because the written order will follow,” Duterte said.

Some hospitals earlier announced that they could not accept more coronavirus patients after reaching maximum capacity. This means their resources have been stretched to the limit in terms of looking after COVID-19 patients, and they would also need to provide space for patients stricken with other diseases.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier said the country now has 75 hospitals with dedicated facilities for coronavirus patients nationwide which can accommodate 3,194 patients.

Of this, 2,031 beds were located in Metro Manila, 544 in Luzon, 370 in Visayas, and 349 in Mindanao, according to Duterte’s latest report to Congress on Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act.

Prior to this, there were only 3 known COVID-19 designated hospitals, all in Metro Manila: the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila, the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, and the Dr Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City.

During his speech, the President also ordered police to arrest and jail those who discriminate against health professionals. (READ: [FRONTLINERS] After being infected, losing a loved one: Cavite doctor won't stop treating COVID-19 patients)

“I’d like to order the police. If there’s a report of somebody harassing or facing a discriminatory act, you arrest the person. Huwag mong bitawan hanggang hindi ko sinabi na bitawan (Don’t release them until I say so),” he said.

The DOH earlier condemned acts of discrimination and attacks against heath workers ad urged local government units to implement ordinances penalizing those behind the acts. – Rappler.com