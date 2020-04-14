BACOLOD City, Philippines – The city government of Bacolod implemented a number coding scheme for quarantine pass holders to avoid crowding in public places.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia signed the executive order on Monday, April 13. It's the latest measure adapted by the city government as it seeks to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Leonardia said a total of 150,000 home quarantine passes were issued by the different barangays. "This is a large number since the City of Bacolod is the biggest in Western Visayas in terms of population," he said.

Number coding will control the number of people going out of their houses at any given time, he said. Frontliners and essential workers are exempted, but they still need to show their valid IDs.

Residents holding quarantine passes ending in odd numbers may only go out from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Those with quarantine passess ending in even numbers may go out from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Residents may not go out on Sundays.

The police and the military will be ensuring the strict implementation of the number coding scheme.

Supermarkets, groceries, and public markets were also ordered to implement the new measure by requiring customers to present their passes upon entry.

Bacolod City has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019, with one fatality. No new cases were reported in the past week. – Rappler.com