MANILA, Philippines – The University of Makati (UMak) has canceled its graduation rites for academic year 2019-2020 following the extension of the Luzon lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

UMak canceled the graduation rites following an advisory from the Commission on Higher Education restricting mass gatherings to minimize the risk of transmission of the coronavirus disease. (READ: No graduation rites in the country during coronavirus outbreak – Briones)

The University Council and the Board of Regents, however, will continue to confirm graduates upon submission of the finalized list by the Office of the Registrar.

In a memo dated April 13, UMak's Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr Elyxzur Ramos also announced that the second semester will end on May 19, except for UMak's School of Law.

The memo added that the new schedule will be strictly implemented even if the enhanced community quarantine will be extended beyond April 30.

While online classes were suspended from March 23 to April 14, students will be required to comply with course requirements online starting April 15.

All final requirements should be submitted prior to the encoding of grades from May 6 to 18.

The Luzon-wide ECQ was extended from April 12 to April 30 to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Monday, April 13, the Philippines has 4,932 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 315 deaths and 242 recoveries. – Rappler.com

John Philip Bravo is a Rappler mover from Manila. He is the National Chairperson of Young Filipino Advocates of Critical Thinking (yFACTph), an organization of youth leaders advocating for responsible social media use.