MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Abby Binay said Tuesday, April 14, Makati City would shoulder the cremation expenses of residents in their city who die of the coronavirus disease.

In a statement, Binay said: “In these trying times, the city government wishes to show its support and compassion for the family of the deceased by shouldering the cremation expenses. This is the least we could do to console them.”

A cremation costs about P18,300.

The Makati City government signed a one-year partnership with NewLife Techwin, Incorporated, which agreed to provide two crematories.

As of April 13, the Makati Health Department (MHD) said there were 177 COVID-19 cases in the city, with 18 fatalities. MHD added that 30 persons have so far recovered from the disease.

Binay said the cremation procedure was safe, adding it follows the protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH).

As part of the agreement, NewLife would also help Makati construct a temporary crematorium at the Makati Park and Garden.

Earlier this week, Binay said the city local government converted the Makati Friendship Suites, a city-owned hostel in Brgy. Cembo, into a quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus patients. – Rappler.com