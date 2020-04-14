BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A Cordilleran doctor who contracted the novel coronavirus disease has recovered.

Doctor Manuel Kelly was all smiles as he was discharged from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday, April 14.

He was sent off with applause by the hospital staff, led by BGHMC Chief of Hospital Ricardo Runez.

Kelly attended to one of the city's first confirmed coronavirus cases in March. When he tested positive for the disease, he came out on public to identify himself in order to warn his contacts and urge them to undergo home quarantine. (READ: In Baguio, coronavirus cases name themselves to warn others)

