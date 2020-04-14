DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The provincial government of Pangasinan extended again the timeframe of its extreme enhanced community quarantine (EECQ) to last until April 21.

Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino III signed Executive Order 0019-2020 on Monday, April 13.

The new extension comes after 5 new cases were confirmed in the Northern Luzon province, bringing its total to 33 cases, including 9 deaths.

Espino on March 23 placed the entire province under EECQ, which stepped up measures under the Luzon-wide lockdown ordered by Malacañang. It was originally going to last until March 31 only but it was extended until April 14 and again until April 21.

Pangasinan provincial health officer Anna Teresa de Guzman said she recommended the extension because "more and more people are coming in to the province, including OFWs.”

The new executive order emphasized the mandatory 12-hour operation of supermarkets, public markets, and groceries, as well as the unhampered transit of OFWs. – Rappler.com