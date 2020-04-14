MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has more than 5,000 coronavirus cases, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 291 new cases on Tuesday, April 14.

With the latest figures released on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now at 5,223.

Deaths due to COVID-19 also went up by 20, raising the death toll to 335 fatalities.

The DOH said 53 more patients recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 295.

On Monday, April 13, the DOH said that the coronavirus pandemic in the country might last until January 2021 if no intervention will be done. (READ: Worst case scenario? Pandemic may last until 2021 if no intervention – DOH)

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

A separate study of the University of the Philippines said that coronavirus cases in the country may peak from the end of April to June, with around 140,000 to 550,000 people predicted to be infected in Metro Manila alone. (READ: 'Modified' community quarantine can be explored to flatten COVID-19 curve – study)

The government started its "massive" coronavius testing on Tuesday, covering severe to critical cases and the vulnerable population. (READ: Mass testing will cover severe to critical cases, vulnerable population – DOH)

Luzon remains on lockdown to stem the spread of the virus, after President Rodrigo Duterte extended the "enhanced community quarantine" in the island region from April 12 to April 30. – Rappler.com