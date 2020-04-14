PAMPANGA, Philippines – Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda face mounting pressure to reveal details of confirmed coronavirus cases in their hometown Lubao.

Lubao has 4 confirmed cases as of Monday, April 13, but residents have lamented the lack of transparency on the part of the municipal and provincial governments.

Tempers rose further on Monday night, hours after the 4th case was confirmed, when the municipal government's Facebook page – "Bayan ng Lubao" – appeared to be deactivated.

Netizens expressed their frustrations on the Facebook page of the Pampanga provincial government.

“Bayan ng Lubao is not giving us the information regarding 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is a public health concern and we have to know such details,” a resident wrote.

"TRANSPARENCY PLEASE!," wrote another.

Residents also noted guidance from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases to reveal the details of confirmed COVID-19 cases to make contact tracing more efficient.

Residents have been pleading for basic information such as gender, age, and the barangays where the confirmed cases lived.

They made requests on the social media pages of Lubao town and Pampanga province, but to no avail.

The Pampanga PIO Facebook page reported the province's first coronavirus case in Lubao on April 2. The post provided no other details, however, despite a barrage of requests from residents.

Lubao's cases rose to 3 on April 9, but the municipal and provincial governments still provided no details.

A new case was confirmed on Monday, April 13, bringing the town's total cases to 4. No details were provided. – Rappler.com