BACOOR CITY, Philippines – Cavite province on Tuesday, April 14, began "mass testing" for the novel coronavirus disease, according to Governor Jonvic Remulla.

"Expect the positive cases to increase but expect also the spread of the virus to decrease. We will exert all efforts to stop the spread of this virus," Remulla said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The mass testing comes after the Department of Health accredited the laboratory of the Dela Salle State Health Sciences Institute (DLSU-HSI).

"Shout out to DLSU-HSI. They have been amazing with their work. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner for Cavite," said Remulla.

Remulla said the province has 3 PCR machines to make the process faster. Residents who will test positive for COVID-19 will be immediately isolated.

Remulla reminded residents not to go to the DLSU laboratory for testing, however. Samples will be taken from designated areas in the different local government units.

"Nag umpisa na po ang mass testing natin. Ang Bacoor, Imus, at Dasmarinas ang may schedule ngayon. Dati isang linggo ang resulta, ngayon 24-48 hours ay alam na (We have started our mass testing. The cities of Bacoor, Imus, and Dasmariñas were scheduled today. It used to take one week to get the results. We will now know from 24 to 48 hours)," he said.

"We will roll out the testing phases tomorrow," he said. – Rappler.com